Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist dies following County 30 crash near Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 6:58 pm
Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist died following a collision on County Road 30 on July 23, 2022. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist died following a collision on County Road 30 on July 23, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist died following a crash near the town of Campbellford on Saturday afternoon.

OPP say emergency crews around 2 p.m. responded to a single vehicle crash on County Road 30 near County Road 35, just west of the town — about 50 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Read more: Motorcyclist dies following collision in Grafton area: Northumberland OPP

The lone motorcyclist was transported to hospital where they were pronounced deceased, OPP said Saturday evening.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say County Road 30 at County Road 35 will remain closed for several hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Peterborough/Northumberland Victim Services can be reached at 905-372-2255.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagNorthumberland County tagMotorcycle Crash tagNorthumberland OPP tagCampbellford tagCounty Road 30 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers