Motorcyclist dies following County 30 crash near Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist died following a crash near the town of Campbellford on Saturday afternoon.

OPP say emergency crews around 2 p.m. responded to a single vehicle crash on County Road 30 near County Road 35, just west of the town — about 50 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

The lone motorcyclist was transported to hospital where they were pronounced deceased, OPP said Saturday evening.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Members of the #NthldOPP Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle that has County Road 30 in the Town of Campbellford closed. County Road 30 at County Road 35 will remain closed for several hours. ^tp pic.twitter.com/xnT7ge3OfD — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 23, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say County Road 30 at County Road 35 will remain closed for several hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Peterborough/Northumberland Victim Services can be reached at 905-372-2255.