Fatal motorcycle collision in Saskatoon early Saturday: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatoon Police Collision Analyst Unit is investigating a fatal single vehicle collision that took place early Saturday morning, according to a press release.

Police were called to Spadina Crescent near 25th Street East at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

A motorcycle had collided with a guardrail and a light standard.

The 53-year-old male driving the motorcycle was taken to Royal University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service according to the press release.