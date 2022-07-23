Menu

Investigations

Fatal motorcycle collision in Saskatoon early Saturday: police

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 3:57 pm
Saskatoon Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating following the discovery of human remains in a Saskatoon park this morning. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating following the discovery of human remains in a Saskatoon park this morning. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Collision Analyst Unit is investigating a fatal single vehicle collision that took place early Saturday morning, according to a press release.

Police were called to Spadina Crescent near 25th Street East at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

A motorcycle had collided with a guardrail and a light standard.

The 53-year-old male driving the motorcycle was taken to Royal University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service according to the press release.

