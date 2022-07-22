Sicamous, B.C. residents argue health facility site should be a park

Planning is well underway for a new health facility in Sicamous, B.C., after the community was awarded a $5.9-millin grant for the project two years ago.

Officials hope the planned Shuswap Healing Centre will help the community attract more doctors as many residents are currently travelling out of town for medical care.

The new facility, to be built at 200 Main St., is expected to be the new home for the community’s doctors’ offices and a host other medical services.

However, the proposed location is proving controversial with some locals arguing the land earmarked for the Shuswap Healing Centre should be turned into a park.

Among them is Stephen Seelinger, who says opponents of the location don’t care what the proposal is they do not want to see the land developed in any way.

While the land is currently zoned commercial, residents say it is already being used as a gathering place.

Resident Fred Beruschi said he is “all for a healing centre in Sicamous,” but thinks the decision to put it at 200 Main St. was shortsighted.

“I recognize how important it is to have green space. Once it is gone it is gone. One hundred years from now if this [green space] is still here people will say, ‘Thank goodness they maintained this beautiful green space,'” Bruschi said.

Critics of the planned location argue the healing centre should be moved back to another piece of empty land two blocks down the street, where the District of Sicamous had previously planned to put it, or to another spot.

“We have a medical centre on the next street over. I’m not sure why they are not considering that piece of property which is a very big piece of property and the building is very, very old,” said resident Mary Laurila.

However, the district says neither alternative site makes sense.

Officials say the land in the 400 block of Main Street is earmarked for badly-needed housing and there isn’t space for the healing centre and the district believes it doesn’t make financial sense to tear down the current medical building which also houses other tenants.

Councillor Malcolm Makayev said the current medical building still has useful life left in it and can be repurposed once the doctors’ offices are moved.

If the site is developed as a health facility, the public space at 200 Main St. won’t be completely eliminated. The district also plans to keep slightly more than half an acre of the site as green space.

“It will be nicer than it is now. This is a good news story. We are saving some green space. We are increasing the capacity of our local community health centre by threefold and we are also bringing mental health into our community,” Makayev said.

“[The healing centre] also helps recruit doctors and retain doctors. When other communities’ health centres are closing we are fighting hard to keep health care in our community.”

Groundbreaking for the project is expected to be held this spring.

In the meantime, those opposed to the location are planning a rally next week.