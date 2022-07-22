Nomination packages for upcoming municipal election in Kelowna, B.C. now available

Send this page to someone via email

Feel like running for city council or a spot on the school board in Kelowna?

With municipal elections taking place this fall, nomination packages in Kelowna, B.C., are now available at city hall.

On Oct. 15, city residents will elect its mayor, eight councillors and four school board trustees.

Those considering running for election should visit the city’s website for more information. The packages can be picked up at the Office of the City Clerk, on the second floor of city hall, 1435 Water St.

“Serving your community can be a very impactful experience,” said Kelowna’s chief election officer, Laura Bentley.

“It’s important for potential candidates to understand what to expect before, during and after an election, and to familiarize themselves with the election process and requirements, as part of their decision-making process.”

The city says to be eligible to run for election, candidates must be a Canadian citizen, be at least 18 years of age on election day, have lived in B.C. for at least six months before the nomination date and not be disqualified from being nominated, elected or holding office.

Nomination papers must be completed and submitted between 9 a.m. on Aug. 30, and 4 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Also, two information sessions for Kelowna city council candidates will be held Wednesday, Aug. 17, in council chambers at city hall.

Attendees can choose the 6 p.m., or 7 p.m. session, both of which will also be offered via Microsoft Teams. The sessions will provide an opportunity to learn about being on council, ask staff questions about the election process and review available resources.

The city says candidates and voters can contact the Office of the City Clerk with questions about the upcoming election at 250-469-8645, via email at cityclerk@kelowna.ca or in person at city hall.