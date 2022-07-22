Saskatchewan communities prepping events for residential school survivors following Pope apology

Send this page to someone via email

As the final days tick down before the upcoming papal visit to Edmonton, thousands of people including residential school survivors will witness Pope Francis deliver an apology for the abuses and lasting trauma inflicted by Catholic church-run residential schools.

The apology from the Pope is a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Call to Action #58.

The historic event will occur on Monday, July 25, 2022 in Maskwacis, located 80 km south of Edmonton.

“We now have a group of 165 survivors and Indigenous support persons so our busses are are going to be full,” said Regina Archbishop Don Bolen.

“There’s a lot of energy in the air right now about the papal visit. At the same time, I’m also involved on a national level … so the logistics of a papal visit are a little bit overwhelming. But the great thing about it is on Sunday, he’s going to arrive. And whether we’re completely ready or not, it’s going to happen.”

Bolen has been in communication with Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme who helped articulate that residential school survivors are likely not wanting to hear speeches following the Pope apology but to provide the support they need, whether it be through feasting, dancing or listening to powwow drumming.

“We even fed that information on the national level … the (survivors) are probably going to have a lot of emotions,” said Bolen. “Being able to support each other gently, have a powwow, to have a nice meal, to have a feast (and) to do something that’s positive — I think all of those places are working with that kind of understanding that that might be the most helpful thing to do.”

In Regina, a public viewing of the Pope delivering the apology will be streamed at the mâmawêyatitân centre where on-site supports will be available. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be provided following the apology. This event is open to Indigenous survivors and non-Indigenous allies.

Outside of the city, Cowessess First Nation will host a One Day Healing Powwow for survivors and families of Marieval Residential School. The event will begin with a 8:00 a.m. pipe ceremony followed by a livestream of the Pope’s apology. Lunch will follow with grand entry starting at 12:00 p.m. going on until the afternoon.

The Star Blanket Cree Nation will also host a livestream event following with a lunch and community karaoke. The event will take place in Lebret where Elders, crisis team and counsellors will be available.

In Prince Albert, the Roman Catholic Diocese will be hosting a livestream viewing of Pope Francis’ apology at Ecole St. Mary’s High School which is open for all residential school survivors, families and members of the public. Doors open at 9:30 and on-site survivor supports will be available.

On Tuesday, July 26, there will be an event called “Walking & Healing Together” for survivors and their families at Saskatoon’s St. Mary’s Education and Wellness Centre. The event will start with a pipe ceremony at 7:00 a.m. followed by mass, breakfast, and a video of the Pope visit along with guest speakers.

In the afternoon, a video of the Commonwealth Stadium will be streamed followed by supper and a social gathering with entertainment. There will also be on-site supports, smudging and refreshments available all day.

For those who are unable to attend in person, there will be multilingual livestreams made available to bring the papal visit virtually. Interpretation will be available in Algonquin, Atikamekw, Cree (East), Cree (Plains), Dene, Innu, Inuktitut, Michif, Mi’kmaw, Mohawk, Ojibway, and Witsuwet’in. Links to all livestreams will be made available through papalvisit.ca.

Following the Edmonton stop, Pope Francis will travel to Quebec and Nunavut from July 27 to 29.

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

