Massive brawl at Walt Disney World leaves 1 hospitalized, 3 arrested

NOTE: The following article and video contain language and violent content that some might find disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

A massive brawl between two families at Walt Disney World Wednesday evening sent one person to hospital and three people were arrested.

Videos first shared by the blog Walt Disney World News Today (WDWNT) show what appeared to be a large fight inside the Magic Kingdom, between Cinderella’s Castle and Peter Pan’s Flight.

“Deputies conducted their investigation and subsequently arrested three people for misdemeanor battery,” a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Fla., confirmed to NBC News in a statement. “One person was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.”

In the videos, which continue to circulate on social media, both groups can be heard spewing profanities at one another before the argument turns physical.

One of the families, clad in matching red shorts and white Disney-themed T-shirts, can be seen fighting multiple other people. At times, onlookers seemingly step in to help calm the situation; eventually, park officials appear and are able to break up the melee.

At this time, it’s unclear what started the fight, but one of the participants in the brawl told WDWNT it began when one of the people from the group wearing co-ordinated outfits pushed a member of the other family while standing in line for the Mickey’s PhilharMagic show. (Global News is working to confirm the cause of the brawl.)

As the show ended, the source told WDWNT the co-ordinating family was waiting outside the theatre to confront the other family.

After the fight ended, the source said their family was “banned from Disney forever,” and that the theme park made them leave the resort, despite being booked to stay for another two weeks.

The Disney fight is the second time a brawl has broken out at a U.S. theme park this week.

According to the Los Angeles Times, multiple fights between teenagers broke out last weekend at Knott’s Berry Farm in Southern California, which led to the park closing early.

Now, Knott’s Berry Farm requires kids and teens 17 and under to be accompanied by an adult on Fridays and Saturdays.

In 2019, several members of one family got into a heated brawl at California’s Disneyland.