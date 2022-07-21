Menu

Crime

Man accused of killing Saskatchewan RCMP officer ordered to stand trial on murder charge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2022 4:21 pm
RCMP Const. Shelby Patton was killed while on-duty in June. View image in full screen
RCMP Const. Shelby Patton was killed while on-duty in June. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

REGINA – A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse of Winnipeg was originally charged with manslaughter in the June 12, 2021, death of Const. Shelby Patton.

Read more: Over $150K raised for Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park in Indian Head, Sask.

Judge Douglas Kovatch, at the end of a three-day preliminary hearing, has ruled there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial on the murder charge.

Trending Stories

Due to a publication ban, evidence at the hearing cannot be published.

RCMP have said 26-year-old Patton was hit by a vehicle in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina, after he stopped a suspected stolen truck.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan officer killed during traffic stop of stolen truck: RCMP' Saskatchewan officer killed during traffic stop of stolen truck: RCMP
Saskatchewan officer killed during traffic stop of stolen truck: RCMP – Jun 12, 2021

More coming…

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
