Morris duo linked to multiple break-ins from May through July, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A raid on a residence in Morris, Man., resulted in a seizure of a large amount of stolen items for Manitoba RCMP, including more than 50 bicycles.

Police said they searched the Main Street home July 9 and found ammunition, a firearm, lawn equipment, power tools and the bikes. Counterfeit currency, stolen ID and personal documents, and a small amount of drugs were also seized.

Read more: Winnipeg police concerned about rash of thefts involving distracted victims

The investigation determined that the two suspects — a 46-year-old man and 47-year-old woman, both from Morris — were linked to a number of area break-ins between May and July, and that some of the stolen property was being sold online.

Between them, the two suspects face more than a dozen charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said there may be additional charges in the future as the investigation continues. Anyone who has experienced thefts in the Morris area is asked to call RCMP at 204-746-5335.

0:45 Bike thefts in Winnipeg Bike thefts in Winnipeg – Apr 7, 2022