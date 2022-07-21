Menu

Health

Alberta government changes course, will continue coverage for insulin pumps

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 21, 2022 1:41 pm
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping speaks in Edmonton, on Sept. 21, 2021. The Alberta government will not discontinue health care coverage for insulin pumps, Copping announced on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping speaks in Edmonton, on Sept. 21, 2021. The Alberta government will not discontinue health care coverage for insulin pumps, Copping announced on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF

The Alberta government will not discontinue health care coverage for insulin pumps, Health Minister Jason Copping announced on Thursday.

Copping said the government is dropping its proposed changes to insulin pump benefits, which would remove provincial coverage for a convenient and unobtrusive method to administer the life-saving drug.

There will be no changes to the current Insulin Pump Therapy Program and Albertans will now have access to newer pump models, according to a statement on Thursday.

Read more: Alberta health minister pausing, apologizes for insulin pump program changes

Copping said the decision was made after consulting with advocates, diabetes organizations and insulin pump users.

It also comes after the Alberta government faced criticism after announcing the changes earlier this year. Individuals and organizations raised concerns about increased costs and the lack of details around the changes.

“I recognize that we did not approach this in the best way possible, and I have subsequently stopped this change,” Copping said during a news conference on Thursday.

“I’ve heard your message loud and clear, that’s why I decided to cancel the proposed changes to the insulin pump benefits.”

Read more: Concerns over lack of details, increased costs around changes to Alberta’s Type 1 diabetes insulin pump coverage

Copping also announced he will be creating a diabetes working group to identify gaps in care and develop a sustainable system for Albertans.

The group will review the province’s entire diabetes care pathway including diagnosis, treatment and the roles of primary care physicians. Recommendations will be shared with the health minister before the fall of next year, Copping said.

The working group will include representatives from diabetes organizations, health professionals, researchers and health insurers.

“To be clear, the goal of the working group is not to find ways to save money. It’s about providing better care, improving better health outcomes and ensuring a sustainable system for the long term,” Copping said.

More details about the working group will come in September.

