Construction site evacuated, street closed after ‘significant’ gas leak in Toronto: police

A construction site in downtown Toronto has been evacuated after a “significant” gas leak, police say.

In a tweet on Thursday, Toronto police said a gas main had been cut at a construction site in the Front Street West and Spadina Avenue area just after 11:30 a.m.

Officers said there is a “significant leak,” adding that the construction site had been evacuated.

“Fire crews unable to cap,” the tweet read.

Police said Front Street is closed to vehicles and pedestrians both directions in the area.

Toronto Fire told Global News the adjacent building — 480 Front Street — was fully evacuated.

Officials said Enbridge attended the scene and clamped off a two-inch pipe that had been cut and took gas readings at the scene.

According to Toronto Fire, the readings came back negative.

