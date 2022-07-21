Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson not seeking re-election in Hamilton’s fall election

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 12 incumbent Coun. Lloyd Ferguson will not be running for re-election in the fall.

In a press conference in the forecourt of the Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre on Thursday, Ancaster’s current representative at city hall said he was done after 29 years of public service, indicating he wants more “me time” to enjoy “grandpa moments.”

“I want to thank the residents of Ancaster and area for their trust in me as their elected representative,” Ferguson said.

“You have made this job so rewarding as we’ve worked together to make Ancaster a great place to live, work and play.”

First elected to council in 2006, Ferguson had indicated after the 2018 election that he expected it to be his last term.

Construction of the Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre, re-development of Ancaster Square and a bylaw to prevent “monster homes” from being built on the ward’s larger lots were just some of the councillor’s contributions during his time in office.

Ferguson’s departure will likely end a 67 year run in which a family member has held an elected position without interruption in Ancaster.

His father, mother and brother, Murray, had previously represented the town.

“And it’s kind of sad for me that it’s ending this way,” said Ferguson.

So far, four candidates have put their proverbial hats in the ring for Ward 12, including environmentalist Craig Cassar, Megg Markettos, a director with the Burlington Chamber of Commerce, and businessman Karl Hanley.

President of the Ancaster Village Heritage Community Committee Robert Maton is also in the running for the Oct. 24 election.

Maton filed an integrity complaint against Ferguson in December 2020, according to the Hamilton Spectator, alleging remarks made following a planning committee meeting over a proposed townhouse project were “disrespectful.”

The city’s integrity commissioner later dismissed the accusation, stating it did not violate council’s code of conduct.

Candidates hoping to win a seat on city council or with the school boards, or become mayor, have until Aug. 19 to register for the fall election.

As of July 15, more than 140 individuals have registered to take part in the Oct. 24 election, with 43 candidates having signed on for a voice at council.

Three mayoral hopefuls are looking to succeed Mayor Fred Eisenberger and another 40 are banking on representing one of 15 city wards as councillors.