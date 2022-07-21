Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Rogers replaces chief technology officer in wake of nationwide outage

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2022 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Rogers outage: Experts call telecom cooperation a ‘band-aid solution’' Rogers outage: Experts call telecom cooperation a ‘band-aid solution’
The federal government has demanded Canada's major telecommunications companies to come up with a contingency plan within the next two months, following the massive outage that impacted Rogers customers this past Friday. But some analysts say it won't address issues within Rogers' own systems and, as Anne Gaviola reports, may only be seen as a "band-aid solution." – Jul 12, 2022

Rogers Communications Inc. has a new chief technology officer just weeks after a service outage that crippled the company’s networks and affected millions of customers across Canada.

In a statement, Rogers confirmed that Jorge Fernandes will be stepping down from his role as chief technology and information officer, effective immediately.

The telecom giant says Ron McKenzie will replace Fernandes.

Read more: CRTC orders Rogers to give ‘comprehensive explanation’ for outage by July 22

McKenzie has extensive experience in the telecom industry, including in technical operations with Rogers and was previously president of Rogers for Business.

Trending Stories

He also spent 10 years at Shaw Communications Inc.

The change comes after the company pledged to make investments to avoid a repeat of the network outage.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'CRTC pushes Rogers for answers after national outage' CRTC pushes Rogers for answers after national outage
CRTC pushes Rogers for answers after national outage – Jul 12, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Rogers tagRogers communications tagrogers outage tagtelecom tagCanada telecom tagRon McKenzie tagrogers outage investigation tagJorge Fernandes tagRogers CTO tagRogers fires CTO tagWhat caused the Rogers outage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers