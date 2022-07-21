Menu

Canada

N.S. RCMP investigate drowning death of 59-year-old woman

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 11:03 am
The West Hants District RCMP is investigating the drowning death of a 59-year-old woman in Leminster Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
The West Hants District RCMP is investigating the drowning death of a 59-year-old woman in Leminster Wednesday afternoon. Global News / File

The West Hants District RCMP is investigating the drowning death of a 59-year-old woman in the community of Leminster Wednesday afternoon.

In a release, police say officers, as well as fire services and EHS, responded to a report of a drowning in a creek near New Ross Road.

Read more: Heat warnings issued for N.S. and N.B. over next 3 days

“RCMP officers learned that a 59-year-old-woman, of Leminster, had been lounging in the water when she became in distress,” it said.

“A man, known to the woman, attempted to rescue the woman and called for help. The woman was later pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and being assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time,” the release said.

