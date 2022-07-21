Morning news rewind: Thursday, July 21

Summertime reading programs, free speech survey and Farro in Adopt a Pet.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, July 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Keeping kids engaged with learning during the summertime: Family Matters
While it may be summertime, Saskatoon Public Schools early learning consultant Andrea Dunk says it’s important to keep kids engaged with learning.
Dunk says a reading program is one way parents can help their kids to draw on their learning experiences to have them ready for the new school year.
She explains more in Family Matters.
1 in 5 Prairie residents feel free speech is limited
A new national survey finds one in five people on the Prairies feel that free speech is either limited or completely non-existent.
The University of Saskatchewan survey was hoping to get a sense of how people felt about this basic freedom in different parts of the country and how people on the Prairies compare.
Jason Dissano, director of the Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research at USask, breaks it down.
Farro seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet
Meet Farro, an adorable six-month-old kitten who needs a new home.
Madison Friesen from the Saskatoon SPCA explains the best type of home for Farro and provides an update on the number of kittens currently up for adoption.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 21
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, July 21.
