Blogs

Morning news rewind: Thursday, July 21

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, July 21' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, July 21
WATCH: Chantal Wagner what you need to know in your Thursday, July 21 morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Summertime reading programs, free speech survey and Farro in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, July 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Keeping kids engaged with learning during the summertime: Family Matters

While it may be summertime, Saskatoon Public Schools early learning consultant Andrea Dunk says it’s important to keep kids engaged with learning.

Dunk says a reading program is one way parents can help their kids to draw on their learning experiences to have them ready for the new school year.

She explains more in Family Matters.

Keeping kids engaged with learning during the summertime
Keeping kids engaged with learning during the summertime

1 in 5 Prairie residents feel free speech is limited

A new national survey finds one in five people on the Prairies feel that free speech is either limited or completely non-existent.

Story continues below advertisement

The University of Saskatchewan survey was hoping to get a sense of how people felt about this basic freedom in different parts of the country and how people on the Prairies compare.

Trending Stories

Jason Dissano, director of the Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research at USask, breaks it down.

Click to play video: 'Keeping kids engaged with learning during the summertime' Keeping kids engaged with learning during the summertime
Keeping kids engaged with learning during the summertime

Farro seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Farro, an adorable six-month-old kitten who needs a new home.

Madison Friesen from the Saskatoon SPCA explains the best type of home for Farro and provides an update on the number of kittens currently up for adoption.

Click to play video: 'Farro seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet' Farro seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet
Farro seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 21

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, July 21.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 21' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 21
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 21
