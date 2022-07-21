Menu

Environment

Ottawa earmarks $255 million on green energy projects in Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2022 10:01 am
The federal government is earmarking up to $255 million for green energy projects in Nova Scotia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement today as he begins a visit to Atlantic Canada.

Up to $125 million will go to new wind energy projects to provide clean power to around 350,000 homes in Nova Scotia.

Read more: Atlantic premiers say decision needed soon from Ottawa on regional energy loop

The government says the money will create hundreds of jobs and deliver benefits to local Indigenous communities.

In addition, up to $130 million will help Nova Scotia Power install batteries to store clean energy at four sites across the province.

The government says the batteries will help provide reliable electricity to homes and businesses and support the closure of coal-fired power plants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022.

