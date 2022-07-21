Menu

Canada

South Frontenac Township deals with rash of thefts and vandalism at rec facilities

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 8:47 am
South Frontenac Township Mayor Ron Vandewal is appealing for a rash of vandalism and thefts at local public recreation areas and parks to cease.
South Frontenac Township Mayor Ron Vandewal is appealing for a rash of vandalism and thefts at local public recreation areas and parks to cease. Global Kingston

The Township of South Frontenac is dealing with a serious uptick in vandalism and thefts at local parks and public recreation facilities.

In a letter Wednesday, Mayor Ron Vandewal made a public appeal to put an end to a laundry list of recent issues.

“While it is not uncommon for communities to occasionally experience theft and vandalism in relation to public amenities, there seems to have been an increase this summer that has left Council, staff, and members of the public very disheartened,” he said.

The problems include:

The Point Park in Sydenham:

  • small dock stolen
  • camp building broken into and vandalized
  • bathrooms graffitied
  • damage to Netsport Courts
Centennial Park in Harrowsmith:

  • soccer netting stolen
  • pavilion vandalized with graffiti

Gerald Ball Park in Sunbury:

  • brand new bleacher tops stolen
  • complete soccer net system stolen

Gilmour Point Park in Battersea:

  • new camp building broken into and heavily vandalized
  • beach and park littered with garbage, beer cans and broken glass

Battersea Ball Park:

  • intentional fire damage to canteen

Sydenham Public Library:

  • building exterior graffitied and vandalized

“To those that may have had a hand in causing these damages — I ask that you consider your neighbours, friends, and family when choosing to take part in destructive actions. The costs to repair or replace these facilities are ultimately paid by the taxpayer and negatively impact those in your community,” Vandewal added.

Story continues below advertisement

The mayor asked anyone with information to contact police.

