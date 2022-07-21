South Frontenac Township deals with rash of thefts and vandalism at rec facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The Township of South Frontenac is dealing with a serious uptick in vandalism and thefts at local parks and public recreation facilities.

In a letter Wednesday, Mayor Ron Vandewal made a public appeal to put an end to a laundry list of recent issues.

“While it is not uncommon for communities to occasionally experience theft and vandalism in relation to public amenities, there seems to have been an increase this summer that has left Council, staff, and members of the public very disheartened,” he said.

The problems include:

The Point Park in Sydenham:

small dock stolen

camp building broken into and vandalized

bathrooms graffitied

damage to Netsport Courts

Centennial Park in Harrowsmith:

soccer netting stolen

pavilion vandalized with graffiti

Gerald Ball Park in Sunbury:

brand new bleacher tops stolen

complete soccer net system stolen

Gilmour Point Park in Battersea:

new camp building broken into and heavily vandalized

beach and park littered with garbage, beer cans and broken glass

Battersea Ball Park:

intentional fire damage to canteen

Sydenham Public Library:

building exterior graffitied and vandalized

“To those that may have had a hand in causing these damages — I ask that you consider your neighbours, friends, and family when choosing to take part in destructive actions. The costs to repair or replace these facilities are ultimately paid by the taxpayer and negatively impact those in your community,” Vandewal added.

The mayor asked anyone with information to contact police.