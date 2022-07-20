Arkells to receive Slaight Music honour at Canada’s Walk of Fame gala

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s Arkells have received an award recognizing the quintet’s “positive impact on others and contributions to the community.”

The JUNO award-winning band are recipients of the 2022 Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, according to executives with Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Our 2022 Allan Slaight Music Impact Honourees are @arkellsmusic! Hailed by The Globe and Mail as “the right kind of band for this decade,” #Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant & in-demand live bands on the scene today.https://t.co/P1Lzw8hzXo pic.twitter.com/qfytF7Uj8c — Canada’s Walk of Fame (@CWOFame) July 20, 2022

“When the band started in 2004 back at McMaster University, we never imagined in a million years this would turn into our job and our career,” Arkells’ frontman Max Kerman said in a social media video post.

Contributions to affordable housing and health access for marginalized people, and spearheading a refurbished Hamilton basketball court are just some of the projects the group were involved with that caught the attention of award’s committee.

“They lead with compassion and integrity and epitomize the values that my late father Allan had in mind for this special honour. They are an inspiration and deserving of this recognition,” Gary Slaight, president and CEO of the Slaight Family Foundation said in a release.

The band released their sixth studio album Blink Once in 2021 backing it up with a number of shows and a performance at the 108th Grey Cup halftime show at Tim Horton’s field in December 2021.

“The Rally” concert at the field in 2022 broke attendance records at the venue with $1 from every ticket donated to Indwell – a local organization that builds and maintains affordable and geared-to-income housing in Hamilton.

The group also raised more than $250,000 in a partnership with PLUS1, allocating $1 for every ticket sold to organizations aiding vulnerable communities across Canada.

“Flatten The Curve” online music classes during the pandemic raised $50,000 for the Food Bank of Canada and contributed to at least $15,000 in virtual programming updates for the Hamilton YMCA.

“Their meteoric rise to stardom has only fortified their passion and commitment to give back to the community that has helped shape their music and journey,” Walk of Fame board member Randy Lennox said.

The Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour recognizes the achievements of young Canadians who have the ability to turn their talent into inspiration.

The honour is presented annually at the Walk of Fame gala to those making a positive impact in the field of music.

