Missing Winnipeg Beach teen last seen Sunday morning, RCMP say

A missing teenager from Winnipeg Beach may be in Winnipeg, RCMP say.

The Gimli, Man., detachment was contacted Monday about 14-year-old Patience Courchene, who was last seen early Sunday morning when a family member left for work.

The last contact anyone had with the teen was a text message Sunday afternoon.

View image in full screen Patience Courchene. Manitoba RCMP

Courchene is described as five-feet-five-inches tall and 130 lbs, with straight, shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she usually wears glasses but didn’t take them with her when she left home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5106 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

