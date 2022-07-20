A Dartmouth community fridge is accessed every 10 minutes, volunteers say

Send this page to someone via email

A community fridge in Dartmouth that opened just two months ago is getting more use than volunteers expected.

The Dartmouth Community Fridge opened on the Christ Church grounds in downtown Dartmouth on May 7 and operates on a “leave what you can, take what you need” basis.

Due to its model, it’s hard to track exactly how many people access it, but volunteers estimate there are well over 30 visitors per day.

“Those visitors run the gamut of backgrounds and needs, so there’s a real misconception of what hunger looks like or what food insecurity looks like,” said Lisa Scott, a volunteer who has lived in the downtown Dartmouth area for more than 20 years and who spearheaded the project.

“Anyone who spends 20 minutes at the community fridge will see that it is a myth that needs to be dispelled.”

“On days that I’ve come up to put food in the fridge, it might take me three or four minutes. Nine out of 10 times somebody will be waiting by the time I’m finished.”

She said the fridge and adjoining pantry are filled and emptied several times a day. The goal is to provide free food for the community, 24/7.

“I definitely knew there was a need for the fridge, but that’s a concept,” Scott said.

“Where you’re actually here volunteering with the fridge and you see people coming every 10 minutes, that’s a reality I don’t think many people are prepared for.”

She said the whole Dartmouth community has rallied behind the fridge, with many local businesses dropping off donations. The volunteer team has also expanded to more than 30 people.

“There are very few people that can absorb a 10 per cent increased inflation around food — the gas prices, the rent prices — so the community fridge is not a solution,” Scott said.

“It is here to help our neighbours in a time of need.”

