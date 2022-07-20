Calgary bylaw officers charge two dog owners in relation to fatal dog attack

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary bylaw officers are charging two dog owners in relation to the fatal dog attack that killed 86-year-old Betty Ann Williams in June.

According to a statement on Wednesday morning, the dog owners were charged under the city’s Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw.

Community peace officers have also seized the three dogs involved in the attack. The city filed a Dangerous Dog Act application to the Court of Queen’s Bench to have the three dogs involved humanely euthanized.

Read more: Calgary files Dangerous Dogs Act application after fatal dog attack

Williams died after being attacked by the dogs in the Calgary community of Capitol Hill June 5. Police said it’s believed she was gardening in a back alley when the dogs escaped from a neighbouring property and attacked her.

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbours attempted to intervene in the attack, including the owner of the dogs who was able to remove the animals from the scene prior to the arrival of first responders, police said.

Chief Bylaw Officer Ryan Pleckaitis said the owners denied numerous requests by the city to surrender the dogs, which resulted in the Dangerous Dog Act application.

“We have been in regular communication with the lawyers for the dog owners and there has been some level of cooperation,” said Ryan Pleckaitis, the city’s chief bylaw officer.

“Most of these issues will be resolved through the court system.”

“We believe when we looked at the information collected and the evidence before us that the charges were warranted.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We believe when we looked at the information collected and the evidence before us that the charges were warranted."

Denis Bagaric and Talyn Calkins were each jointly charged with:

Three offenses under Section 22(9) of the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw for an animal attack on a person causing severe injury.

Three offenses under Section 22(6) of the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw for an animal attack to a person.

Three offenses under Section 22(5) of the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw for an animal bite to a person.

Three offenses under Section 11(1) of the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw for an animal running at large.

They are required to appear in the Provincial Court of Alberta and can face a maximum penalty of $10,000 for each offense if convicted. They may also face up to six months of imprisonment.

Story continues below advertisement

A hearing for the bylaw charges is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Read more: Calgary dog attack EMS response to be reviewed by Health Quality Council of Alberta

The city did not answer questions about why details of the 911 call related to the incident have not been released.

“We are working with the Health Quality Council of Alberta to provide information that will hopefully answer those questions,” Pleckaitis said.

“It’s important to let that process play out and have a full comprehensive review and be in a better position to provide that information to the public.”

– with files from Global News’ Jill Croteau and Demi Knight

Advertisement