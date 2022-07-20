COVID-19: HKPR reports 4 new hospitalized cases, outbreaks at Kawartha Lakes long-term care, camp

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 69 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — updated each Wednesday — reported data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 55 — down from 58 reported on July 19. The 69 new cases include 33 each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Among the 55 active cases, there are 28 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 22 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 112 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since the July 13 update. There have been 49 lab-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 26 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County, and six in Haliburton County.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 159 reported so far in 2022 — four new admissions since July 13 — with 72 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (two more), 74 in Northumberland County (two more), and 13 in Haliburton County (unchanged). There have been 29 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 — unchanged since June 15. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported three inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday. COVID-19 was not identified as the primary cause of admission in either case.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: The have been 5,929 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 9,733 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,894 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 691 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list.

Second COVID-19 booster dose eligibility has expanded and HKPR District residents have several vaccination opportunities available this summer, both by appointment and by walk-in. Check out our full vaxx schedule & upcoming #GOVAXX Bus stops here: https://t.co/HrKTd7UwAD #Boosted pic.twitter.com/uH9ZEiS8V8 — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) July 19, 2022

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” Three new outbreaks have been declared since July 13. Active outbreaks as of Wednesday afternoon:

Victoria Manor long-term care in Lindsay: Declared July 18 as a facility-wide outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared July 18 as a facility-wide outbreak. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared July 18

in Bobcaygeon: Declared July 18 Camp Kirk recreational camp in Kirkfield: Declared July 17

recreational camp in Kirkfield: Declared July 17 Legion Village supportive seniors housing in Cobourg: Declared July 13

supportive seniors housing in Cobourg: Declared July 13 Camp Medeba summer recreational camp/education centre in Haliburton County: Declared June 30. Details unavailable.

summer recreational camp/education centre in Haliburton County: Declared June 30. Details unavailable. Camp Kandalore recreational camping and canoeing camp in Haliburton County: Declared June 30. Details unavailable.

The following outbreaks were declared over:

Moorelands Camp – overnight camp on Kawagama Lake for kids grades 3 to 8 in Dorset (Haliburton County): Declared July 5 and lifted on July 17.

– overnight camp on Kawagama Lake for kids grades 3 to 8 in Dorset (Haliburton County): Declared July 5 and lifted on July 17. Empire Crossing Retirement Suites in Port Hope: Facility-wide outbreak declared June 27. Lifted on July 15.