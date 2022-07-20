Sunwing warns of ‘further delays’ as airline fights backlogs, staff crunch

Send this page to someone via email

Sunwing Airlines warned customers on Wednesday to expect “further delays” as it works through a backlog in flights caused by “unprecedented crew limitations.”

The airline reported on its website that it’s trying to find alternative resources to address the issue and fully restore operations, including sub-chartering aircraft from other carriers where possible.

We continue to work through the backlog in flights and have been able to sub-charter aircraft to help support our operations, but customers can expect further delays as a result of unprecedented crew limitations. We’d like to remind our customers of their options: — Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) July 20, 2022

“These unforeseen crew restraints and staffing shortages have resulted in a backlog of flights that our team is diligently working through, but which continue to impact customers’ departure times,” Sunwing stated in its travel advisory.

In the meantime, the airline recommended that for departure dates until July 27, travellers have the option to make a one-time change to their travel plans for rescheduled travel up to Oct. 1. Sunwing will also waive the “change fees.”

Several airlines, such as Air Canada and WestJet, among others, have cut back on flights due to staffing shortages which have led to long lineups at Canada’s airports. The lineups and subsequent delays have now lasted for months, leading to more chaos as travellers navigate cancelled or rescheduled trips

The government and airline industry groups have blamed a variety of factors, including a surge in travel demand as COVID-19 restrictions ease, staffing shortages at airports and airlines, and continued COVID-19 testing for incoming travellers, among other public health measures at airports.

