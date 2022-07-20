Menu

Canada

2 dead, 10 hospitalized after transport truck plows into cars on Montreal’s south shore

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 9:02 am
Emergency responders at the scene Wednesday morning of a large crash that has left 2 people dead. View image in full screen
Emergency responders at the scene Wednesday morning of a large crash that has left 2 people dead.

An 11-year-old boy and a 42-year-old woman died, and several others were sent to hospital, after a transport truck lost control causing a multi-vehicle crash in Montreal’s St. Hubert region on Tuesday night.

A 16-year-old boy and a 55-year-old man, who were passengers in the same vehicle as the two people who died, are listed in critical condition.

Police could not confirm at the time if they were members of the same family.

According to provincial police, at around 10:30 p.m., the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control, and was unable to reduce his speed entering a construction zone along Highway 30 near the intersection of Grand Allée, and rammed into seven vehicles.

The heavy truck plowed into the motorists off the road before flipping on its side.

Eight other people were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was unharmed but treated for shock, according to Genevieve Bruno, a Sûreté du Québec spokesperson.

Investigators will be examining the wreckage and reconstructing the crash to determine the cause, police say.

The highway was expected to remain closed for the remainder of Wednesday morning’s commute as police continue to investigate.

Montreal Police tagHighway Safety tagMontreal car crash tagMontreal highway crash tagHighway crash Quebec tagMontreal fatal tagSt. Hubert crash tag

