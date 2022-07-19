Hamilton man charged in shots-fired incident at Burlington bar

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges in an early July shots-fired incident at a bar in Burlington, Ont.
Halton police say the accused pulled out a handgun and fired several shots in the air around 2 p.m. in the parking lot at the Port House Social Bar and Kitchen on Lakeshore Road.
The July 9 altercation occurred between a group of people with no one having been struck by rounds and no physical injuries reported.
The suspect fled the area in a vehicle.
A 23-year-old was arrested at a Hamilton residence last weekend and has been charged with four weapons offences including possession of a dangerous weapon and and careless use of a firearm.
Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing since the firearm used has not been recovered.
Anyone with information can reach out to Halton Police or Crime Stoppers.
