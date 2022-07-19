Menu

Comments

Crime

Hamilton man charged in shots-fired incident at Burlington bar

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 4:51 pm
Oakville high school in lockdown, police searching for a male, reportedly seen with a gun View image in full screen
A Hamilton man is facing charges in connection with a shots fired incident in Burlington on July 9, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges in an early July shots-fired incident at a bar in Burlington, Ont.

Halton police say the accused pulled out a handgun and fired several shots in the air around 2 p.m. in the parking lot at the Port House Social Bar and Kitchen on Lakeshore Road.

The July 9 altercation occurred between a group of people with no one having been struck by rounds and no physical injuries reported.

The suspect fled the area in a vehicle.

A 23-year-old was arrested at a Hamilton residence last weekend and has been charged with four weapons offences including possession of a dangerous weapon and and careless use of a firearm.

Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing since the firearm used has not been recovered.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton Police or Crime Stoppers.

