Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian lakes getting warmer and shallower amid climate change: study

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2022 2:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Prince Harry urges action on climate change: ‘The right thing to do is not up for debate’' Prince Harry urges action on climate change: ‘The right thing to do is not up for debate’
WATCH: Prince Harry urges action on climate change: ‘The right thing to do is not up for debate’

New research shows Canadian lakes are in hot water over climate change.

A survey of 143 different studies has found lakes everywhere are getting warmer, shallower and more subject to toxic algae blooms.

Researchers say cold-water fish like lake trout are being pushed aside by others, such as smallmouth bass.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada’s western provinces battling multiple wildfires amid warm, dry weather

They found lakes in northern latitudes like Canada’s are experiencing the most rapid changes.

And they say those changes are driven by more ice-free days and greater evaporation.

The paper was published in the journal Bioscience.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Environment Canada tagClimate Change tagEnvironment tagCanada climate change tagClimate Change Canada tagCanada< Environment tagclimate change news tagclimate change lakes taglakes climate change tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers