Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia reportedly seen restarting gas exports from Nord Stream 1 on schedule

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 19, 2022 11:39 am
Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy suspends security chief, prosecutor general' Zelenskyy suspends security chief, prosecutor general
A day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy strongly criticized Canada over its decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, the Ukrainian World Congress says it plans to sue Canada over the decision. Abigail Bimman reports.

Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are seen restarting on time on Thursday after the completion of scheduled maintenance, two sources familiar with the export plans told Reuters.

The pipeline, which accounts for more than a third of Russian natural gas exports to the European Union, was halted for 10 days of annual maintenance on July 11.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing European Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn, that the European Commision did not expect the pipeline to restart after the maintenance.

Read more: EU planning for all gas flow scenarios through Nord Stream 1, including no restart

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, told Reuters the pipeline was expected to resume operation on time, but at less than its capacity of some 160 million cubic metres (mcm) per day.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom, cut gas exports through the route to 40 per cent capacity last month, citing delays in the return of a turbine Siemens Energy was servicing in Canada.

“They (Gazprom) will return to the levels seen before July 11,” one of the sources said of the gas volumes expected via Nord Stream 1 from Thursday.

The Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation, that Canada had sent the turbine to Germany by plane on July 17 after repair work had been completed.

One of the sources said the turbine was unlikely to be re-installed by July 21. Gazprom and Nord Stream 1 had not replied to requests for comments on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis)

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagRussia News tagRussia Gas tagnord stream 1 tagEu News tagnord stream 1 turbine tagRussia EU tagEU gas supply tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers