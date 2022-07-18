Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Elderly woman dies after falling into Florida pond, ‘grabbed’ by two alligators

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 3:42 pm
An alligator sitting on the grass beside a pond. View image in full screen
An elderly Florida woman was killed by an alligator when she fell into a pond on July 15, 2022. File/Getty Images

An 80-year-old Florida woman is dead after she was “grabbed” by two alligators when she fell into a pond near her house on Friday, officials claim.

The woman, who was later identified by police as Rose Wiegand, fell into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, Fla., around 7:30 p.m., the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Read more: Orlando apologizes for saying they ‘can’t blame’ people who won’t celebrate 4th of July

The sheriff’s office claimed Wiegand “struggled to stay afloat” when she fell into the water.

Authorities said Wiegand was “ultimately grabbed” by two alligators that were seen near the victim in the pond.

Wiegand was declared dead at the scene Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office later revealed that Wiegand had died as a “result of the alligator attack,” and cited the medical examiner’s report.

According to NBC, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called to the scene of the attack where they trapped and retrieved two alligators from the water.

Trending Stories

It is unclear if these two alligators were the two who attacked Wiegand. One measured approximately 2.4 metres in length, and the other about 2.1 metres.

The New York Times reported both alligators were euthanized.

Read more: Mandated modesty: Italian tourist town bans bare chests, bikinis

Boca Royale Golf and Country Club General Manager Doug Foote called Wiegand’s death a “tragic situation” in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the family members and friends affected by this loss, and we offer our deepest condolences,” he said. “There is an ongoing investigation into details of what happened, and we are working with authorities to provide any information we have.”

According to the New York Times, this is the third alligator death in the U.S. since May. Normally, alligator attacks are quite rare, but a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Fla., was killed in May, and another died in Myrtle Beach, S.C., in June, after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Thousands across the U.S. march to demand changes to gun laws' Thousands across the U.S. march to demand changes to gun laws
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Florida tagalligator tagFlorida woman tagAlligator Attack tagalligators tagFlorida alligator attack tagEnglewood tagalligator death tagelderly woman alligator attack tagRose Wiegand tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers