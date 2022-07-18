Menu

Crime

Former Edmonton nightclub employee loses appeal of sex assault conviction

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2022 1:38 pm
Matthew McKnight walks out of court during a break in Edmonton on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. McKnight, a former Edmonton nightclub employee convicted of sexually assaulting five women, is expected to be sentenced today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Matthew McKnight walks out of court during a break in Edmonton on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. McKnight, a former Edmonton nightclub employee convicted of sexually assaulting five women, is expected to be sentenced today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

An appeal by a former Edmonton nightclub employee who was found guilty of sexually assaulting five women has been dismissed.

Matthew McKnight, who is in his mid-30s, was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 between 2010 and 2016.

A jury found him guilty in five of the assaults in January 2020 and he was later sentenced to eight years in prison.

Read more: Former Edmonton nightclub consultant Matthew McKnight sentenced to 8 years for sexual assaults

McKnight’s defence team filed the notice of appeal of his conviction in August 2020, and it was heard by the Alberta Court of Appeal in June 2021.

The decision by a panel of three judges was released today.

Prosecutors have also appealed McKnight’s sentence, which is still outstanding.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
