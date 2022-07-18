More than 75 firefighters respond to 5-alarm blaze in St. Hubert

Send this page to someone via email

Longueuil firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire in St. Hubert on the South Shore on Monday afternoon.

According to Longueuil fire Chief Stefan Difruscia, the fire began at 10:45 a.m. Monday at an asphalt factory at 3500 Sir Wilfrid Laurier Blvd.

“The fire started in a garage that held materials for the company,” said Difruscia. “We are waiting for a manifest for all the products that are inside the garage.”

More than 75 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, including firefighters from surrounding municipalities.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters and investigators remain on the scene.