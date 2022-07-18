Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

More than 75 firefighters respond to 5-alarm blaze in St. Hubert

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 1:24 pm
Longueuil firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire in St. Hubert on the South Shore on Monday afternoon. July 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Longueuil firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire in St. Hubert on the South Shore on Monday afternoon. July 18, 2022. Dave Sedel/Global News.

Longueuil firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire in St. Hubert on the South Shore on Monday afternoon.

According to Longueuil fire Chief Stefan Difruscia, the fire began at 10:45 a.m. Monday at an asphalt factory at 3500 Sir Wilfrid Laurier Blvd.

Read more: 2 dead, 1 injured in house fire on Montreal’s south shore

“The fire started in a garage that held materials for the company,” said Difruscia. “We are waiting for a manifest for all the products that are inside the garage.”

Trending Stories

More than 75 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, including firefighters from surrounding municipalities.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters and investigators remain on the scene.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Longueuil tagSt Hubert tagLongueuil Fire tag5-alarm fire tagsouth shore fire tagSSIAL tagSt. Hubert fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers