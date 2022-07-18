Menu

Canada

Pat King, ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer, granted bail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2022 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'Freeland says Ottawa convoy was ‘agonizing’ time for Canadians, government' Freeland says Ottawa convoy was ‘agonizing’ time for Canadians, government
WATCH: Freeland says Ottawa convoy was 'agonizing' time for Canadians, government – Jun 14, 2022

Pat King, an organizer of the “Freedom Convoy” that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail.

The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom on Monday.

King was back in court last week after a hearing in April came to an abrupt halt when his lawyer’s computer appeared to be hacked.

Read more: Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice

The day after the April hearing, the Crown announced it was charging King with three counts each of perjury and obstruction of justice.

The latest accusations were in addition to 10 charges related to King’s involvement in the Ottawa protest last winter.

The previous charges include mischief, intimidation, obstructing police and disobeying a court order.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
