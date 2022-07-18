Gary Dalliday Memorial golf tournament to support Community Care Peterborough’s Meals on Wheels

Send this page to someone via email

A memorial golf tournament honouring longtime Peterborough broadcaster and community advocate Gary Dalliday will be held in August in support of Community Care Peterborough.

On Monday, Community Care Peterborough — which provides a variety of essential services to seniors and adults with physical challenges to empower them to live at home — announced the Gary Dalliday Memorial Caring For Our Communities Golf Tournament to be held on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Quarry Golf Club in Ennismore.

Proceeds from the tournament will support the Meals on Wheels program in the Peterborough, Selwyn Township and Buckhorn areas. In 2021, Community Care Peterborough delivered 45,186 meals and 4,952 grocery orders within its Meals on Wheels program.

“The demand for this program is growing in these areas and throughout Peterborough County, so this fundraising event in Gary’s memory is so appreciated and attached to a program that he believed in too,” said Alicia Vandine, Community Care’s donor relations and communications lead.

Dalliday, or “The Diller,” was a sportscaster and sports director with CHEX Television for more than 35 years and retired in 2009. (Global News acquired the TV station in 2017).

Dalliday died on Aug. 10, 2018 at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer. Prior to broadcasting he played for the Peterborough Petes OHL club in 1960-61.

View image in full screen Gary Dalliday seen during a CHEX-TV broadcast in the 1970s. File

For 15 years he and his son Pete Dalliday — also a longtime broadcaster, including with Corus Entertainment’s 100.5 Fresh Radio — served as a voice of Petes games. Gary was inducted into the Peterborough and District Sports Hall of Fame and Peterborough Pathway of Fame.

Dalliday also served as a volunteer with Community Care Peterborough delivering Meals on Wheels.

“Our family is proud and thankful of this opportunity,” Pete stated on behalf of the Dalliday family. “My dad would be very pleased with proceeds of this event helping Community Care.”

The event is $175 per golfer and will include a barbecue lunch, green fees with cart and a dinner.

To participate or for more information about this event, contact Vandine at Community Care Peterborough (705)775-3083, ext. 224 or visit the Community Care Peterborough website.