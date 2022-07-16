Menu

World

Plane crashes in northern Greece, unknown number of victims

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 16, 2022 6:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Pilot rescued seconds before train slams into downed plane in California' Pilot rescued seconds before train slams into downed plane in California
WARNING: Video contains graphic images not suitable for all viewers. Los Angeles police officers pulled a pilot from a plane that had crashed onto train tracks near Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, just moments before an oncoming train crashed into it on Jan. 9. In a tweet, police said the Foothill Division officers displayed “heroism and quick action” by saving the pilot’s life – Jan 10, 2022

Authorities say an Antonov plane has crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece.

The plane was headed from Serbia to Jordan, but authorities have not been able to confirm whether it was a passenger or cargo flight, or how many people were on the plane.

The pilot managed to alert authorities about a problem in one of the plane’s engines and he was given the choice to land in either the Thessaloniki or Kavala airports. He opted for Kavala, which was closer, but the plane crashed about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the airport.

The fire service said in a statement that it has cordoned off the area.

Local media have reported that people close to the crash site saw a fireball and heard a series of explosions after the crash.

