Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s decision to exempt gas turbines from sanctions right thing to do: Freeland

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2022 1:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Proposed budget legislation would allow Canada to confiscate Russian assets: Freeland' Proposed budget legislation would allow Canada to confiscate Russian assets: Freeland
WATCH: Proposed budget legislation would allow Canada to confiscate Russian assets: Freeland – Jun 20, 2022

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada’s decision last week to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany was a difficult decision, but the right one.

The Liberals are facing heavy criticism from Ukraine for exempting six Siemens Energy turbines, which were serviced in Montreal and help deliver gas to parts of Germany, from sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in a teleconference after a meeting of G-20 finance ministers in Bali, Indonesia, Freeland says she understood Ukraine’s response, but maintained it was the right thing to do.

Read more: Freeland defends Bank of Canada amid opposition attacks

She says Canada is united and determined in its support of Ukraine, but cannot alone provide the country with the support it needs and adding unity is required among Ukrainian allies.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Freeland says Germany was clear its ability to sustain its support for Ukraine could be at risk over the pipeline operated by Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom, which reduced gas deliveries by 60 per cent last month citing turbine-related technical problems.

The United States has publicly backed Canada’s decision, something Freeland says was very significant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the other hand, condemned the decision as “absolutely unacceptable” earlier this week.

Click to play video: 'Freeland meets with U.S. treasury secretary Yellen' Freeland meets with U.S. treasury secretary Yellen
Freeland meets with U.S. treasury secretary Yellen – Jun 20, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagpolitics tagLiberals tagCanada News tagNatural Gas tagCanada Politics tagFreeland tagrussia canada tagFreeland Russia taggas turbines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers