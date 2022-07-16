Menu

Canada

‘Representation is crucial’: Halifax Pride underway after two years

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 11:54 am
Click to play video: 'Halifax Pride underway with the theme ‘reconnect’' Halifax Pride underway with the theme ‘reconnect’
The first fully in person Halifax Pride Festival since 2019 is now officially underway. This year's theme is called reconnect and offers numerous educational and celebratory events. Alexa MacLean spoke with two LGBTQ2SA+ community members who were part of Pride's early days when the focus was on protesting for human rights.

The Halifax Pride Festival is back after a two-year hiatus and Nova Scotians are showing up in big numbers.

Saturday’s parade began at noon with hundreds of people in downtown Halifax sporting various rainbow flags.

The route began on Ahern Avenue by Citadel High School and is circling the hill to reach the festival site on Bell Road.

Chris Aucoin, the executive director of the AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia, said he’s happy to see a big turnout this year.

“Visibility and representation is crucial, especially for kids,” said Aucoin at the parade.

“To see people in public, to see people on TV, to see people in the streets is a ‘we’re here, we’re proud’ thing.”

Trending Stories

Some attendees and local organizations took to social media to show their Pride and allyship.

More to come.

— With files from Alicia Draus.

LGBTQ tagPride tagHalifax Pride tagPride 2022 tagHalifax Pride Parade tagNova Scotia Pride tagPride photos tag

