‘Representation is crucial’: Halifax Pride underway after two years

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Halifax Pride Festival is back after a two-year hiatus and Nova Scotians are showing up in big numbers.

Saturday’s parade began at noon with hundreds of people in downtown Halifax sporting various rainbow flags.

Halifax Pride Parade is officially underway! pic.twitter.com/scfc9QDjGh — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) July 16, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The route began on Ahern Avenue by Citadel High School and is circling the hill to reach the festival site on Bell Road.

Chris Aucoin, the executive director of the AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia, said he’s happy to see a big turnout this year.

“Visibility and representation is crucial, especially for kids,” said Aucoin at the parade.

“To see people in public, to see people on TV, to see people in the streets is a ‘we’re here, we’re proud’ thing.”

Some attendees and local organizations took to social media to show their Pride and allyship.

Halifax Pride Parade today!!! Happy Pride everyone!! 🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤🤍🤎 pic.twitter.com/DC7WiWHBhD — Jim Bent (@saku66) July 16, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax Pride Bike Party getting ready to roll at the Commons. Happy pride! @HalifaxPride pic.twitter.com/SvszJnK9h8 — Halifax Cycling (@IBIKEHFX) July 15, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

— With files from Alicia Draus.