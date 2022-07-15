Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero captured by Mexican forces: reports

By E. Eduardo Castillo The Associated Press
Posted July 15, 2022 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Mexico’s president hits back at Trump’s plan to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations' Mexico’s president hits back at Trump’s plan to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations
WATCH: Mexico's president hits back at Trump's plan to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations – Nov 27, 2019

Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, has been captured by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, an official with Mexico’s navy confirmed Friday.

The source was not authorized to speak publicly and agreed to confirm the action only if not quoted by name. No further details about the capture were immediately available.

Sources with knowledge of the case also confirmed the capture to Reuters and the Washington Post.

Caro Quintero walked free in 2013 after 28 years in prison when a court overturned his 40-year sentence for the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. The brutal murder marked a low point in U.S.-Mexico relations.

Read more: Mexico releases drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero after 28 years in prison for US agent killing

Caro Quintero, the former leader of the Guadalajara cartel, had since returned to drug trafficking and unleashed bloody turf battles in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has maintained that he is not interested in detaining drug lords and prefers to avoid violence.

An appeals court overturned Caro Quintero’s verdict, but the Supreme Court upheld the sentence. It was too late by then; Caro Quintero was spirited off in a waiting vehicle.

He was on the FBI’s most wanted list, with a $20 million reward for his capture through the State Department’s Narcotics Rewards Program. He was added to the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list in 2018.

Caro Quintero was one of the primary suppliers of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana to the United States in the late 1970s. He blamed Camarena for a raid on a marijuana plantation in 1984. In 1985, Camarena was kidnapped in Guadalajara, allegedly on orders from Caro Quintero. His tortured body was found a month later.

Click to play video: 'Mexican drug lord El Chapo found guilty on all counts' Mexican drug lord El Chapo found guilty on all counts
Mexican drug lord El Chapo found guilty on all counts – Feb 12, 2019
© 2022 The Canadian Press
