Kingston Ont. residents urge caution when choosing paving services

Kingston residents want to warn the community about a paving service scam.

“I feel a little bit like a victim,” says Jason Harris.

He urges caution when picking a driveway paving provider after spending $5,000 for a service by Dynamic Paving & Masonry that he says was not completed.

“On Friday they came and did our driveway, and part of the contract was to remove all of the waste that they had left after they were done,” says Harris. “And they left without cleaning that up.”

Multiple piles of driveway debris, just like Harris’, could be seen throughout his neighbourhood. His neighbours used the same service .

“I really am concerned about the other people who may not have the ability to deal with a pile of garbage like this,” Harris continues.

He was able to rent a U-Haul with his neighbours to collectively dispose of the waste.

Across town, Frank Drawbridge and his daughter Darlene say his experience with the company was also a negative one.

“They are not legit, not at all,” says Darlene Drawbridge.

Like Harris, Drawbridge says he has tried multiple times to contact Dynamic Paving & Masonry.

“They kept saying they were going to come back to clean up and fix certain areas, but they haven’t returned phone calls,” Darlene continues. “My dad had to actually go track them down on two different occasions, and both times they said they were going to come. They never did.”

Global News attempted to reach the company, but there was no response.

“My dad is extremely frustrated, he has had sleepless nights over this,” says Darlene. “I mean, it’s a lot of money for him to be out and it’s been a lot of frustration.”

Drawbridge says his driveway is already pooling water and his neighbour’s tree was damaged during the paving process.

Nearly three weeks since the job was done, sections of the driveway remain soft and tacky to the touch, he adds.

“I’m kind of left wondering whether I actually have a decent product there, or whether I have a bigger problem on my hands in the near future,” says Harris.

Kingston Police says that this type of situation is a civil matter, leaving those who paid for the services to fend for themselves to try to sue the company.