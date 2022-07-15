Cranbrook RCMP have man in custody after woman injured in shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old woman was sent to hospital, and a man is in custody, following a shooting in Cranbrook, B.C., Thursday night.

According to the RCMP, a report of shots fired along the 400 block of King Street came in just after 8 p.m.

“On arrival, officers noted a female bleeding from a gunshot wound and friends attempting to stop the bleeding,” said Cranbrook RCMP.

“The 40-year-old female was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police say they were immediately advised of the shooter’s identity, and that the area was shut down as officers began searching for the male suspect.

RCMP Const. Katie Forgeron said Police Dog Services and a drone operator were called to help search, and both the suspect and weapon were located.

“While cordoning off the area, the alleged shooter identified himself to police and was taken into custody without incident,” said police.

A witness told Global News he heard two gunshots, one after another, followed shortly by a bunch of sirens.

Police say the 39-year-old man remains in custody and is facing a number of potential charges.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471.

