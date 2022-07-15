Menu

Crime

Cranbrook RCMP have man in custody after woman injured in shooting

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 5:08 pm
Police say when officers arrived, a female was bleeding from a gunshot wound, with friends attempting to stop the bleeding. Her injury called serious but not life-threatening. View image in full screen
Police say when officers arrived, a female was bleeding from a gunshot wound, with friends attempting to stop the bleeding. Her injury called serious but not life-threatening. Global News

A 40-year-old woman was sent to hospital, and a man is in custody, following a shooting in Cranbrook, B.C., Thursday night.

According to the RCMP, a report of shots fired along the 400 block of King Street came in just after 8 p.m.

“On arrival, officers noted a female bleeding from a gunshot wound and friends attempting to stop the bleeding,” said Cranbrook RCMP.

Read more: One woman dead following double shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C.

“The 40-year-old female was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police say they were immediately advised of the shooter’s identity, and that the area was shut down as officers began searching for the male suspect.

RCMP Const. Katie Forgeron said Police Dog Services and a drone operator were called to help search, and both the suspect and weapon were located.

Trending Stories

“While cordoning off the area, the alleged shooter identified himself to police and was taken into custody without incident,” said police.

Read more: Early morning Surrey shooting sends one woman to hospital

A witness told Global News he heard two gunshots, one after another, followed shortly by a bunch of sirens.

Police say the 39-year-old man remains in custody and is facing a number of potential charges.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471.

