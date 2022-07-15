Hamilton’s Parkdale pool to reopen after $3.2-million renovation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A ceremony is planned for next Wednesday to celebrate the reopening of Hamilton’s Parkdale outdoor pool.

The city says it has invested $3.2 million into upgrading the facility since it closed for renovations in the fall of 2020.

The newly heated version of the pool includes a beach-style entry, accessibility and water features, and a “change house.”

The city has unveiled plans for a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 20 at noon, with light refreshments and giveaways, followed by a free open swim.

Hamilton’s outdoor pools opened for the season on June 30.