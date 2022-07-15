Menu

Canada

Hamilton’s Parkdale pool to reopen after $3.2-million renovation

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted July 15, 2022 4:19 pm
City of Hamilton sign View image in full screen
The city has unveiled plans for a grand reopening of Hamilton's Parkdale pool next Wednesday. Global News

A ceremony is planned for next Wednesday to celebrate the reopening of Hamilton’s Parkdale outdoor pool.

The city says it has invested $3.2 million into upgrading the facility since it closed for renovations in the fall of 2020.

The newly heated version of the pool includes a beach-style entry, accessibility and water features, and a “change house.”

Trending Stories

The city has unveiled plans for a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 20 at noon, with light refreshments and giveaways, followed by a free open swim.

Hamilton’s outdoor pools opened for the season on June 30.

City of Hamilton tagswimming pools taghamilton recreation tagHamilton pools tagHamilton outdoor pools tagHamilton Parkdale Pool tagparkdale pool tag

