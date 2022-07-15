Menu

Canada

Toronto school board investigates after teacher allegedly taped two students to chair

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2022 2:21 pm
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street. View image in full screen
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street. Katherine Ward / Global News

The Toronto District School Board has put a teacher on home assignment while it investigates allegations the educator taped two kindergarten students to a chair.

Board spokesman Ryan Bird says the incident allegedly took place in May and involved two young students at a school in west Toronto.

Bird says the school followed the board’s procedures and notified the board’s employee services department, the Children’s Aid Society and Toronto police when it learned of the allegations.

Read more: TDSB votes in favour of making admissions process to specialized programs based on ‘interest’

He says the school board has offered social-work support for the students in the affected class.

The board has not released further details on what happened but media reports say the two children were allegedly taped to a chair.

Bird says the allegations are “very serious.”

“If true, (these actions) would be completely unacceptable and could result in serious consequences up to and including dismissal,” he wrote in a statement.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
