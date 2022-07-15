Toronto school board investigates after teacher allegedly taped two students to chair

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto District School Board has put a teacher on home assignment while it investigates allegations the educator taped two kindergarten students to a chair.

Board spokesman Ryan Bird says the incident allegedly took place in May and involved two young students at a school in west Toronto.

Bird says the school followed the board’s procedures and notified the board’s employee services department, the Children’s Aid Society and Toronto police when it learned of the allegations.

He says the school board has offered social-work support for the students in the affected class.

The board has not released further details on what happened but media reports say the two children were allegedly taped to a chair.

Bird says the allegations are “very serious.”

“If true, (these actions) would be completely unacceptable and could result in serious consequences up to and including dismissal,” he wrote in a statement.