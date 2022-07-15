Father in London, Ont. promoting local multiculturalism through Little Free Library for daughters

Send this page to someone via email

Nader Alrawi wondered how he could encourage his five young daughters to “reconnect with their culture” after he noticed they were speaking more English than Arabic at their home in London, Ont.

His thoughts and questions resulted in an idea chosen by Londoners in the city’s Neighbourhood Decision Making program to implement a Free Little Library filled to the brim with various Arabic-focused books.

“Children prefer to read stories because they seem to be more interested in what is going,” he said. “But it’s hard to find these books for my daughters.”

But now, Alrawi, his family and others in the community might not have to search very hard as the Free Little Library idea made the city programs 2022 lineup and will soon be installed in the northwest London neighbourhood.

“When you try to do something and it starts happening, for sure you’ll be happy,” Alrawi said.

According to Alrawi, the Little Free Library will also be used as a way to introduce the broader community to Arabic culture and language.

“These books will help them to understand the basics for a number of speakers,” Alrawi said.

Originally from Syria, Alrawi and his family moved to London in 2017.

He noted the diverse cultures currently present in London, highlighting his hopes that the little library will be a first step in helping to move the city towards incorporating more local multiculturalism.

“My idea is that this library, even with Arabic books, will serve everyone in the London community,” he said.

Twenty-four ideas were chosen out of 230 submitted by residents and will be implemented across London by the end of 2023.