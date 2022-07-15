More than 40 candidates vying for council registered in Hamilton’s fall municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

The deadline for candidates to put their proverbial hat in the ring for Hamilton’s fall municipal election is just a month away.

Those hoping to win a seat on city council or with the school boards, or even become mayor, have until Aug. 19 to register at city hall.

As of July 15, more than 140 individuals have registered to take part in the Oct. 24 election, with 42 candidates having signed on for a voice at council.

Three mayoral hopefuls are looking to succeed Mayor Fred Eisenberger and another 39 are banking on representing one of 15 city wards as councillors.

Peter Graefe, an associate political science professor at McMaster University, says he expects to see at least one more name enter the race for mayor by the deadline but he is not entirely sure who it will be.

“The fact that we haven’t actually seen Andrea Horvath throw her hat in the ring yet and we’re getting well into the summer is maybe a sign that she’s having second thoughts,” Grafe told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

In late June, the former NDP leader was noncommital when asked by Global News’ Bill Kelly Show about interest in the mayor’s post, saying she still had “serious” responsibilities at Queen’s Park, including helping with the party’s transition to new leadership.

“I’m certainly honoured and humbled by the conversation that’s happening,” Horwath said of the speculation. “At this point, I haven’t landed, let’s put it that way.”

Former Hamilton Chamber of Commerce boss Keanin Loomis, former mayor and Liberal MP Bob Bratina and former head of the city’s taxi drivers’ union Ejaz Butt are the trio who have signed on to take a run at the top job.

Incumbent Eisenberger has already said he will not be seeking re-election.

Of the 39 looking for a councillor’s seat, Ward 4 appears to be the most competitive, with 10 candidates vying to represent constituents of East Hamilton.

Former Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) chair Alex Johnstone and ATU Local president Eric Tuck are a couple of familiar names who’ve registered since incumbent Sam Merulla announced he would not be running after 20 years on council.

Grafe suggests the glut of candidates is due to the fact Merulla is not coming back and historically it’s easier to win an open ward as opposed to trying to uproot an incumbent.

“Because they are names that are known,” Grafe said.

“They also had some time to do favours in the sense of helping people in their ward with issues and it’s very hard to dislodge a sitting councillor.”

He also says the absence of associations with well-known political parties, as seen in federal and provincial elections, doesn’t add leverage for a new candidate trying to topple an incumbent.

Ward 5 has the second-largest pool of new candidates in 2022, likely for a similar reason: the departure of Chad Collins to federal politics.

The exception is Ward 15, which has no candidates so far, with incumbent Judi Partridge departing after three terms representing Flamborough East.

Ward 11’s Brenda Johnson has also said she will not be seeking another term after 12 years.

Ward 2’s Jason Farr, Ward 12’s Lloyd Ferguson and Ward 14’s Terry Whitehead are incumbents that have still not registered for the 2022 election.

Grafe believes Hamilton’s LRT development and questions around the city’s urban boundary will likely emerge as the biggest talking points for this year’s candidates during their campaign.

“I think LRT and urban boundary risk being big issues, but as always voters are concerned about taxes, transit, housing and those kinds of questions, which will no doubt also be part of their evaluation,” said Grafe.