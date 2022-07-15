Manitoba gas prices still too high, advocate says, as carbon rebate payments go out

Send this page to someone via email

An advocate for affordable gas prices says he believes the price at the pump in Manitoba needs to drop by another 10 cents per litre.

As of Friday morning, Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that gas prices have dropped significantly in Ontario and out west, but Manitoba hasn’t seen much movement.

“Gas stations here in Winnipeg and across the province that are charging anywhere from $1.85 to $1.89 (per litre) are making off with 25 to 30 cents a litre as a retail margin,” he said.

“That’s excessive, and it’s going to get called offside sooner or later.”

McTeague said a gas station’s wholesale price — when all federal, provincial and carbon taxes are factored in, comes out to around $1.60 per litre.

McTeague’s comments come as the federal government begins sending out the first of its quarterly Climate Action Incentive (CAI) payments to people in Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The carbon tax rebates, which replace an annual credit, start with a double-payment in July (including a retroactive amount for April) and follow with additional cheques this October and in January 2023.

In a statement Friday, Winnipeg MP Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the minister of environment and climate change, said the carbon tax is an effective way to achieve climate goals.

“Manitobans want clean air and a healthy future for their children and grandchildren. Pollution pricing is a proven, effective, and affordable way of reducing polluting carbon emission across the province.

“By making incentive payments directly to households every quarter, we’re taking real action to fight climate change and to make life more affordable for families across Manitoba.”

The carbon tax will cost the average Manitoba household $299 this year even with rebates (PBO). From now through 2030, the carbon tax will cost the average Manitoba household $6,439 even with rebates (cumulative, PBO). pic.twitter.com/qk52AI99QA — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) July 15, 2022

The Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation (CTF), however, disagrees, and says the rebate program will actually cost Manitobans more in the long run.

“Families are still paying hundreds of dollars in carbon taxes every year even with the rebates,” said CTF director Franco Terrazzano in a release Thursday.

“The Trudeau government claims families will be better off. But the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s numbers show the government is using magic math because the carbon tax will cost the average Manitoba family $299 this year even with rebates.”

