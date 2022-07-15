SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

House of Commons committee to discuss turbine return to Russia’s Gazprom

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2022 6:26 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau defends decision to return turbines to Russia after Ukraine’s criticism' Trudeau defends decision to return turbines to Russia after Ukraine’s criticism
WATCH: Trudeau defends decision to return turbines to Russia after Ukraine’s criticism

A House of Commons committee will hold a special meeting this morning to discuss Canada’s controversial decision to send repaired parts for a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.

The Liberal government is facing mounting pressure over its move to exempt six Siemens Energy turbines, which were serviced in Montreal, from the economic sanctions it levied against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Why is Canada’s turbine return to Russia’s Gazprom fuelling sparks? Here’s what we know

Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom reduced gas deliveries from its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs to northeastern Germany, by 60 per cent last month, citing turbine-related technical problems.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the decision to deliver the turbines was made so Canada could support European allies that are facing energy crises as Russia constricts access to its oil and gas supply.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Russian gas company reducing supply to Germany a ‘political decision,’ economy minister says' Russian gas company reducing supply to Germany a ‘political decision,’ economy minister says
Russian gas company reducing supply to Germany a ‘political decision,’ economy minister says – Jun 15, 2022

Conservative and NDP MPs triggered the meeting of the House of Commons foreign affairs and international development committee to raise their request for a study on the exports.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress called for such a meeting earlier this week, and the Ukraine World Congress is petitioning the Federal Court to uphold the sanctions regime and stop the shipment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ukraine tagHouse of Commons tagCanada Russia tagGazprom tagcanada gazprom turbines tagCanada turbine return tagrussia oil cut tagcanada germany relations tagcanada turbines tagrussia energy war tagRussia Ukrainr invasion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers