Muslim Fest returns to London, Ont. for third time in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Muslim Fest is returning to the city of London this weekend, with organizers saying there is something for everyone.

Doors open Sunday at noon at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario at 951 Pond Mills Rd.

Organizers say people can expect food, a carnival, and performances from singers, rappers, and comedians.

Naj Mankal, president of the Islamic Centre of southwestern Ontario, told Global News he is happy to see the festival return to London.

“This started out in the GTA area, and they’ve really never left the GTA. London was their first outside city outside of the GTA, and we’ve been able to have this now for the third straight year,” Mankal said.

Story continues below advertisement

Admission to the event is free, but people are asked to register online, and there will be a cost if people want to go on the rides or sample the food.

He said families are encouraged to come and bring a picnic or lawn chairs to listen to the music.

In its third year, Mankal says they are starting to attract performers who want to come back year after year.

“There are some artists that are coming from overseas to London. So it’s becoming a bigger deal every year that we’re able to hold it,” Mankal said.

The carnival runs from noon to around 5 p.m., with performances lasting from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

— with files from Mike Stubbs