Calgary women join free self-defence demo to learn life-saving skills

The dangers risked by a woman just by walking alone are all too real, and an upcoming Calgary event aims to help women better protect themselves and others.

Amanda Watson was born and raised in Calgary and has noticed day or night, women always have to be prepared.

“I always think, is that person following me? What do I have to protect myself? What do I have that someone might want? Those things are in my head,” Watson said.

Read more: Stabbing of Calgary woman prompts founder of safety movement to take action

She’s aware of certain safety tricks, including holding a cellphone up on a fake call so that it looks like you’re not alone, but she wanted to take personal safety to another level.

Story continues below advertisement

“To be a woman who hasn’t had her right to physical space violated would be in the minority and that needs to change.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "To be a woman who hasn't had her right to physical space violated would be in the minority and that needs to change."

She decided to sign herself up for a self-defence class.

“It would be nice to feel more confident and safer on my own walking the streets but also if you see another women in need, it would be nice to have confidence and skills to intervene,” Watson said.

Read more: More than 60 per cent of Indigenous women have faced violence in Canada

Joanne Chung also committed to an upcoming free demonstration of self-defence skills.

“Can you imagine what it would it be like for a woman to walk to her car and feel OK? It’s a big step to empowerment,” Chung said.

View image in full screen Joanne Chung. Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

“It’s a universal feeling, if you’re female you’ve had that experience whether you’re with friends and say: ‘I’m good’. But then you’re walking to your car and realize, maybe I’m not good, and you hold onto your keys in between your knuckles,” Chung said.

Story continues below advertisement

Stephanie Colangeli created Pin Up Girl. It’s an organization committed to changing the tides of violence against women. She offers pins as visible symbols of solidarity to let others in danger know they’re here to help.

“There’s a part of me that knows better than to go out at 3 a.m. by myself, I know better than to walk my dog alone; but then there’s the other part that’s like, why?” Colangeli said.

View image in full screen Pin-Up-Girl creator Steph Colangeli offers pins for free. Jill Croteau

Beyond her pins, she wanted to do more. She’s organized a free self-defence demonstration on July 17 in Riley Park, 1-4 p.m.

View image in full screen Poster for free self-defence demonstration. Courtesy: Stephanie Colangeli

“By having these (personal safety) skills we can save lives. That sounds really heavy but that’s what it is.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "By having these (personal safety) skills we can save lives. That sounds really heavy but that's what it is."

Story continues below advertisement

“Let’s keep women safe so they don’t die (or) get assaulted … not followed and harassed, cause that’s what we are dealing with,” Colangeli said.

Those who have signed up see the benefit in a number of ways.

“This event seemed like an important part of women having other women’s backs,” Watson said.

“This will help develop the muscle memory to react,” Chung said.

View image in full screen Pin-Up-Girl pin. Jill Croteau

“Come with a friend, a partner to the Safe4Life demo and learn about if you do freeze up in a moment, how to snap out of it. If someone grabs you from behind how do you get out of that,” Colangeli said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

Related News Alberta justice minister blasts feds for not letting people use pepper spray for self-defence