Health

COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 available in N.S. in early August

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 2:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five' Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five
Health Canada's chief medical advisor Dr. Supriya Sharma announced Thursday that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for use for those from six months to five years old, adding it is a smaller dosage than what is being given to those above five or 12 and older. Canada's deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Howard Njoo said that a two-dose primary series can be given eight weeks between shots, with immunocompromised children recommended to get a three-dose series with four-to-eight week wait between shots.

Health Canada has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine available for children under the age of five.

The Moderna pediatric vaccine can be given to children aged six months to four years old, in doses one-quarter the size of that approved for adults.

On Thursday afternoon, Nova Scotia’s health officials said appointments for young children will be opening in early August.

“We are pleased to see that there’s such a great interest to get some of the youngest Nova Scotians vaccinated,” said Dr. Shelley Deeks, deputy chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“While most children in this age group have relatively mild disease, some do experience severe illness, especially those with underlying medical conditions.”

Health Canada approves first COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

The province said initial supply of the pediatric vaccine will be limited, but more appointments will be added once shipments arrive.

There are about 34,000 children in Nova Scotia aged between 6 months and five years old.

Children in this age group will need two doses of the vaccine at least eight weeks apart, and will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their last dose.

Immunocompromised children will need three doses to be considered fully vaccinated, with four weeks in between the first and second dose, and eight weeks until the third dose.

“Children who have been infected with COVID-19 should wait eight weeks between infection and starting or completing their vaccine series,” read the release.

