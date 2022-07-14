Menu

Sports

Valour FC away game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 11:16 am

Winnipeg soccer fans looking to tune into Valour FC‘s match against Atletico Ottawa on Sunday are going to have to wait.

The Canadian Premier League said Thursday that the contest, scheduled for TD Place in Ottawa, has been postponed due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, which are based on advice from medical experts.

Read more: IG Field dropping vaccination requirement to attend Bombers, Valour FC games

The new date for the game is Wednesday, July 20 at TD Place.

Click to play video: 'Valour FC passing on skills to future soccer stars' Valour FC passing on skills to future soccer stars
Valour FC passing on skills to future soccer stars – May 27, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagWinnipeg Sports tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagSoccer tagCanadian Premier League tagValour FC tagAtletico Ottawa tag

