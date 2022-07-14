Valour FC away game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg soccer fans looking to tune into Valour FC‘s match against Atletico Ottawa on Sunday are going to have to wait.

The Canadian Premier League said Thursday that the contest, scheduled for TD Place in Ottawa, has been postponed due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, which are based on advice from medical experts.

The Canadian Premier League said Thursday that the contest, scheduled for TD Place in Ottawa, has been postponed due to the league's COVID-19 protocols, which are based on advice from medical experts. The new date for the game is Wednesday, July 20 at TD Place.

The new date for the game is Wednesday, July 20 at TD Place.

