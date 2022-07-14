Valour FC away game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Winnipeg soccer fans looking to tune into Valour FC‘s match against Atletico Ottawa on Sunday are going to have to wait.
The Canadian Premier League said Thursday that the contest, scheduled for TD Place in Ottawa, has been postponed due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, which are based on advice from medical experts.
The new date for the game is Wednesday, July 20 at TD Place.
Trending Stories
Valour FC passing on skills to future soccer stars
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments