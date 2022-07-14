Long lines reported at Toronto Pearson due to WestJet outage

Send this page to someone via email

Long lines were reported at Toronto Pearson Airport on Thursday due to an “infrastructure outage” affecting WestJet.

A spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), the operator of Pearson, said there are long lineups in Terminal 3 in relation to the issue with WestJet.

Some users on social media posted about the problem, with one person saying shortly before 8 a.m. that the “line runs the length of the terminal.”

In a statement sent to Global News, WestJet said “an infrastructure outage” is affecting the airline’s airport check-in, flight planning and payment on their website and “continues to intermittently impact operations.”

“We are working to restore service and encourage guests to arrive early and check their flight status due to delays with the check-in process at the airport,” the statement continued.

Story continues below advertisement

“We thank all guests for their patience as we continue to work towards resolving the issue.”

WestJet said updates would be provided on the situation.

An intermittent IT outage is impacting @WestJet’s airport check-in, flight planning and website and operations. We will continue to provide updates and appreciate our guests patience and understanding. Guests impacted will be reaccommodated. More: https://t.co/bQJXL83b2e pic.twitter.com/iqYScLeTDw — WestJet News (@WestJetNews) July 14, 2022

@WestJet system down in Pearson. Line runs the length of the terminal. Announcements or information from @westjet = 0. — Jason Dutton (@DuttonChemistry) July 14, 2022

Advertisement