Canada

Long lines reported at Toronto Pearson due to WestJet outage

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 11:00 am
An airport employee walks beside a WestJet plane on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International airport in Toronto on Friday March 18, 2022. View image in full screen
An airport employee walks beside a WestJet plane on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International airport in Toronto on Friday March 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Long lines were reported at Toronto Pearson Airport on Thursday due to an “infrastructure outage” affecting WestJet.

A spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), the operator of Pearson, said there are long lineups in Terminal 3 in relation to the issue with WestJet.

Some users on social media posted about the problem, with one person saying shortly before 8 a.m. that the “line runs the length of the terminal.”

In a statement sent to Global News, WestJet said “an infrastructure outage” is affecting the airline’s airport check-in, flight planning and payment on their website and “continues to intermittently impact operations.”

“We are working to restore service and encourage guests to arrive early and check their flight status due to delays with the check-in process at the airport,” the statement continued.

“We thank all guests for their patience as we continue to work towards resolving the issue.”

WestJet said updates would be provided on the situation.

