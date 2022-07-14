Menu

Canada

Wake held for Frank Young at Saskatchewan First Nation

By Montana Getty & Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 10:49 am
Click to play video: 'Family and supporters of Frank Young say 5-year-old led ‘full life’' Family and supporters of Frank Young say 5-year-old led ‘full life’
Family and supporters are mourning the life of five-year-old Frank Young. After exhaustive search efforts his body was found not far from his home on Red Earth Cree Nation. Montana Getty has the details.

Community members of Red Earth Cree Nation and Shoal Lake Cree Nation gathered on Wednesday to say goodbye to five-year-old Frank Young.

The boy went missing nearly three months ago on April 19, prompting searches by land, air and water to find him.

Read more: Family of Frank Young prepare for final goodbyes after 5-year-old’s body found

Frank’s body was found in Carrot River not far from his home on Saturday.

A wake was held on Wednesday night for Frank. Search crews, volunteers, classmates and family gathered at Red Earth Cree Nation gymnasium.

The family says they are going to help Frank make his journey to the spirit world to join those who have gone before him.

Click to play video: '‘Our circle was broken’: Frank Young’s grandmother says family ‘heartbroken’ over loss' ‘Our circle was broken’: Frank Young’s grandmother says family ‘heartbroken’ over loss
‘Our circle was broken’: Frank Young’s grandmother says family ‘heartbroken’ over loss

“There are many people that were impacted. There were many people that were touched throughout Canada. There were many people that sent their thoughts and prayers to the family,” Red Earth Cree Nation Chief Fabian Head said Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Frank is being remembered by his love for the TV show Paw Patrol, his creativeness and his innocence.

The day after his body was found, elders and family members went by boat to the location and tied ribbons to mark the place his spirit carried on.

Read more: Missing 5-year-old Frank Young found deceased, emergency response co-ordinator says

There will be another wake service on Shoal Lake Cree Nation on Thursday.

Frank’s burial will be on Friday, where he will be laid to rest in the Shoal Lake Cemetery.

