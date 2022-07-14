Wake held for Frank Young at Saskatchewan First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Community members of Red Earth Cree Nation and Shoal Lake Cree Nation gathered on Wednesday to say goodbye to five-year-old Frank Young.

The boy went missing nearly three months ago on April 19, prompting searches by land, air and water to find him.

Frank’s body was found in Carrot River not far from his home on Saturday.

A wake was held on Wednesday night for Frank. Search crews, volunteers, classmates and family gathered at Red Earth Cree Nation gymnasium.

The family says they are going to help Frank make his journey to the spirit world to join those who have gone before him.

“There are many people that were impacted. There were many people that were touched throughout Canada. There were many people that sent their thoughts and prayers to the family,” Red Earth Cree Nation Chief Fabian Head said Wednesday.

Frank is being remembered by his love for the TV show Paw Patrol, his creativeness and his innocence.

The day after his body was found, elders and family members went by boat to the location and tied ribbons to mark the place his spirit carried on.

There will be another wake service on Shoal Lake Cree Nation on Thursday.

Frank’s burial will be on Friday, where he will be laid to rest in the Shoal Lake Cemetery.

