Twitter working on restoring service after users worldwide report outage

Twitter says it’s working on getting service back up and running after users across the world reported an outage on Thursday.

The website downdetector.ca showed users began reporting issues just before 8 a.m. ET on Thursday.

There were at least 6,500 reports of an outage from Canada, with more than 54,000 reports of issues on the site in the United States. Users in other countries, including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil and Italy, also reported Twitter not working.

The social media giant posted a note on its support account acknowledging the issues at 9:10 a.m. and said it was working on a fix.

Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 14, 2022

Service began to return around 9 a.m., with fewer than 500 reporting outages in Canada as of 9:15 a.m.

Twitter in February suffered an outage that disrupted services for several thousands of users. Later, the micro-blogging website said it fixed a software glitch.

The outage comes days after Twitter sued Tesla Inc. chief executive Elon Musk for violating his US$44-billion deal to buy the company and asked a Delaware court to order the world’s richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.

— with files from Reuters

