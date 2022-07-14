Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Twitter working on restoring service after users worldwide report outage

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 9:02 am
Click to play video: 'Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of $44B acquisition deal' Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of $44B acquisition deal
Twitter is suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an effort to force the completion of his $44 billion acquisition deal he initially agreed to in April. Musk said Friday he was backing away from the deal, setting the stage for a possible legal fight. He responded to the lawsuit on Twitter saying, "Oh the irony lol."

Twitter says it’s working on getting service back up and running after users across the world reported an outage on Thursday.

The website downdetector.ca showed users began reporting issues just before 8 a.m. ET on Thursday.

There were at least 6,500 reports of an outage from Canada, with more than 54,000 reports of issues on the site in the United States. Users in other countries, including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil and Italy, also reported Twitter not working.

The social media giant posted a note on its support account acknowledging the issues at 9:10 a.m. and said it was working on a fix.

Story continues below advertisement

Service began to return around 9 a.m., with fewer than 500 reporting outages in Canada as of 9:15 a.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: Rogers’ 5-day refund not enough to cover damage from outage: legal expert

 

Twitter in February suffered an outage that disrupted services for several thousands of users. Later, the micro-blogging website said it fixed a software glitch.

The outage comes days after Twitter sued Tesla Inc. chief executive Elon Musk for violating his US$44-billion deal to buy the company and asked a Delaware court to order the world’s richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.

More to come.

— with files from Reuters

Click to play video: 'Fallout over Rogers nation-wide network outage' Fallout over Rogers nation-wide network outage
Fallout over Rogers nation-wide network outage
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Twitter tagInternet Outage tagTwitter news tagTwitter Outage tagIs Twitter Down? tagTwitter issues tagTwitter login issues tagTwitter offline tagTwitter servers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers